Bell County man charged after allegedly using dog to attack officers at his home

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Bell County man is facing charges after police say he used his dog to attack officers who responded to his home Sunday night.

According to the Bell County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the home of 52-year-old Johnny Ray Gambrel after they received a call that he was "cursing and throwing things at vehicles near the park on Greencamp Road" as well as allegedly threatening a nearby family.

When officers arrived at Gambrel's home, they reportedly found him in the road taking a "combative stance."

He allegedly told officers that he had a gun, and would kill both officers.

"Gambrel refused to obey the officers order to stop continuing to threaten them and said his dog "would get them," the agency said in a release.

Officers then deployed a taser and placed Gambrel in handcuffs, after which his dog "punctured both of Det. Luttrell's ankles and would not let go."

To stop the dog, officers fired on the dog twice, and "it was shot two additional times after it appeared it would attack again and succumbed to its injuries shortly afterward," BCSO said.

The officer attacked was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but has now been released.

Gambrel was charged with third degree terroristic threatening (menacing), public intoxication, first degree fleeing and evading police, resisting arrest, first degree disorderly conduct, first degree criminal trespassing, and third degree assault of a police officer.,

He is lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.