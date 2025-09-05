Beloved Georgetown pediatrician Dr. Horace Hambrick dies following fight with cancer

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A beloved Georgetown pediatrician, Dr. Horace Hambrick, has died following a fight with cancer, Georgetown Pediatrics reports.

Dr. Hambrick served the Kentucky community for nearly four decades. A vigil was held for him, celebrating his legacy and compassion in late August.

A post from Georgetown Pediatrics states, "Dr. Hambrick was a compassionate soul whose kindness, wisdom, and dedication touched countless lives. His absence will be deeply felt not only within the walls of our office, but throughout the entire community he served so passionately. We are grateful for the legacy he leaves behind and the indelible mark he made on all of us."