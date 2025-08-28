Georgetown community honors beloved pediatrician Dr. Horace Hambrick at emotional vigil

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Colleagues, first responders and friends gathered at Georgetown Community Hospital Tuesday evening to honor Dr. Horace Hambrick, a beloved pediatrician who has served the Kentucky community for nearly four decades.

The emotional vigil celebrated Hambrick's legacy of selflessness and compassion as he faces an incurable cancer diagnosis that has forced him to step back from his practice.

Hambrick founded Georgetown Pediatrics in and dedicated his career to serving and caring for children throughout Kentucky. His commitment to public health and inclusive care has left a lasting impact on the community.

"He is a wonderful soul. He is incredibly intelligent. But his biggest attribute is his compassion," said Dr. Kristy Menke.

Dr. Menke, who joined Georgetown Pediatrics more than 30 years ago, shared the lessons she learned from working alongside Dr. Hambrick.

"Children need to be our focus," she said. "Because they are our future. And he always wanted every child to be the best that they could be."

Dr. Hambrick's influence has spanned generations of families in Georgetown. Many current patients are the children of people Dr. Hambrick treated decades ago.

"Many times we're seeing second generation, we're seeing parents who were patients when they were children. And they've stayed because they love Dr. Hambrick," Dr. Menke explained.

The vigil concluded with prayers for comfort and strength for Dr. Hambrick and his family during this difficult time.

Family and friends from around the world were able to participate in the vigil through a livestream, demonstrating the far-reaching impact of Dr. Hambrick's career in pediatric medicine.

The Georgetown community continues to rally around the doctor whose dedication to children's health and wellbeing has touched countless lives throughout his distinguished career.