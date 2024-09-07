Benefit ride to be held Saturday in memory of Anderson County girl

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Anderson County, a mother is preparing for an annual benefit ride in memory of her 6-year-old daughter who died unexpectedly in 2020.

Paxtyn Rae Edgington died in what her mother calls a freak accident- it involved a balloon. It happened right after her 6th birthday.

"She brought so much joy to so many people, in the short 6 years that she was here," said Ashley Edgington, Paxtyn's mother.

The family now holds a benefit ride every year in the little girl's honor.

"It's tough," said Edgington, "We've gotta keep putting one foot in front of the other and making her proud."

The proceeds of this year's event will go to something Paxtyn loved - the local animal shelter.

"Paxtyn loved animals, she was obsessed with animals, we had chickens and cows and dogs, beagle dogs, we rabbit hunted, she just loved animals," said Edgington.

This is the fifth year the ride has been going on and anyone can join. The ride leaves from Anderson County Community Park at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.