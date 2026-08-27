Berea College introduces 'Financial Freedom Pledge' allowing students to attend, completely for free

BEREA, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Incoming Fall 2027 Berea College students will have the opportunity to receive an education completely for free, including housing, tuition, and fees, the college announced Thursday during a convocation.

According to Berea College, the program, the "Financial Freedom Pledge," is funded through college funding, federal and state grants, as well as additional scholarships to cover the cost of attendance without loans or out-of-pocket payment.

"Every student arrives at Berea with gifts: talent, curiosity, determination, creativity, a desire to serve and dreams for the future. Our commitment is simple: When students bring us their gifts, Berea invests in their potential. The real value isn’t measured in what students save. It’s measured in the freedom they’ll have to dream, explore and become," said Berea College President Cheryl Nixon.

Previously, all Berea College students were awarded the "No Tuition Promise," which allotted students the ability to attend the college without the burden of tuition, although students were still responsible for housing, meals, and additional fees based on their family's estimated total income, determined through FAFSA.

Berea College has been providing students an opportunity to attend higher education without the burden of tuition since 1892. Berea College students are required to participate in a work study program, which helps cover the cost of tuition.

The new "Financial Freedom Pledge" has an estimated value of more than $285,000 over the course of four years, per student. The original "No Tuition Promise" scholarship had an estimated value of $176,000, per student, previously.

While at Berea, students also receive a free laptop, funded internship opportunities, study abroad opportunities, and a professional clothing grant.

“At Berea, we don’t just award financial aid — we offer financial freedom. Students are free to choose a major because they love it, free to focus on learning instead of debt, free to pursue internships, research, leadership, service and graduate study and free to dream boldly about their future," said Luke Hodston, the senior associate vice president of Admissions and Financial Aid at Berea.