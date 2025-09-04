Berea community holds prayer service for school safety following Minneapolis mass shooting

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of community members gathered at Madison Southern High School's James R. Williams Stadium Wednesday night for a prayer service focused on school safety, just one week after a deadly mass shooting in Minneapolis claimed the lives of two children and injured 21 others.

The large crowd filled the stadium not for a football game, but to pray together for the protection of students, faculty and staff as the new school year begins.

"There's power in numbers, so we're going to come together tonight," said Mark Sarver, Senior Pastor at Church on the Rock in Berea.

Pastors, first responders and community members joined together for what organizers called a "Unity in the Community" prayer night, which included members from about ten area churches.

The events were held twice yearly before being canceled during the pandemic, but organizers felt compelled to bring them back following the recent Minneapolis tragedy.

"We needed to get together as a group and pray and cover our kids in prayer. And our teachers as well, staff," said Steve Hobbs, Pastor of Berea Church of God.

Local ministers emphasized their belief that prayer is essential alongside other safety efforts.

"I appreciate all the efforts that everybody's making, politicians, what their efforts are. Everyone's doing what they think is the best thing to do," said one minister. "Our thoughts as ministers and spiritual leaders is that unless the Lord builds the house, they labor in vain to build it. There has to be that spiritual element of prayer and asking and seeking God for protection," said Hobbs.

The prayer service focused on protection for all students, faculty and first responders in Berea as children adjust to the new school year.

"We're just praying for their safety. We have great school systems, great teachers, and a lot of kids but just praying God keeps them safe. God keeps their hand on them," said Hobbs.

The event concluded with a message of hope during uncertain times.

"If our hope is in Christ, we are anchored in a world that's full of winds and waves. And that's a promise from God," said Sarver.

