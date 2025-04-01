Berea Independent Schools superintendent placed on administrative leave

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a meeting on Monday, Berea Independent Schools announced that current superintendent Diane Hatchett will be placed on paid administrative leave as an investigation into her time with the school is underway.

Elmer Thomas, a former superintendent for Madison County Schools, will serve in interim. He will be paid a daily rate of $568.

Hatchett has been under fire following an announcement on March 17 that a number of teaching contracts would not be renewed and positions would be cut.

This includes 10 elementary school, 5.5 middle school, and 8.5 high school positions. Parents have questioned Hatchett's spending, as she allegedly flew first class for multiple trips during the academic year.

Berea High School students walked out in protest of the cuts on March 19.

The district will have 30 days after the end of their investigation to make a decision about Hatchett's employment, who is set to retire at the end of the academic year.

