'Crap rolls downhill;' dozens of teachers, staff at Berea Schools told contracts were not being renewed

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — At a school board meeting Monday night, the Berea Schools superintendent addressed parents, community members, and staff about the cuts that were announced today.

Chris Preece has taught chemistry at Berea High School for 10 years. He found out by phone call today that his contract will not be renewed next school year.

"They're going to have to run an entire high school with one science teacher, I don't see how that's feasible," said Preece.

He has a wife and two kids - one is a newborn. Preece spoke at the school board meeting, directing his comment towards Superintendent Dr. Diane Hatchett.

"Myself and so many people are having to deal with the repercussions of this, what are the repercussions at the top, what kind of repercussions are happening to you, Dr. Hatchett?" said Preece.

Dr. Hatchett gave a presentation explaining that the district overspent by a lot. She said the Kentucky Board of Education stepped in.

"We have to eliminate programs that we hold dear, and that's because we don't have the dollars," said Dr. Hatchett.

The breakdown of cuts are as follows: 10 district positions, 10 elementary school positions, 5.5 middle school positions and 8.5 high school positions. Included in those numbers is the school social worker, a behavioral specialist, and a special education positions. Some were part-time.

"You gotta look at the bigger picture, these are our babies," said one parent.

Parents questioned Dr. Hatchett's spending; she allegedly flew first class for multiple trips this school year.

"I'm really sorry that we trusted you, that you took advantage of our school," said another parent. "She has spent 40,000 just this year of my tax-payer dollars."

Preece is concerned about the workload on the remaining staff and how his students will be impacted.

"The class sizes are going to be enormous, the options that they will have to take for classes will have to suffer also," said Preece. "Crap rolls downhill."

Dr. Hatchett alluded to the fact at Monday's meeting that the cuts could have been worse.

"We could have one principal period for the whole school, no guidance counselor, no band, no music, no arts, nothing," said Hatchett. "There's no words really to say other than we love this district and we want to keep it open."

She's retiring at the end of this school year.