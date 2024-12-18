Berea police looking for information about a male involved in 'highly inappropriate' incident on trail

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police in Madison County have just as many questions as answers after an inappropriate incident reportedly took place on a Berea trail. Now, the Berea Police Department is hoping to find the man involved, and they’re asking the community to be on the lookout.

“We’ve received multiple calls in reference to a male that’s been seen in the Brushy Fork area,” said officer Barry Manley. “These reports are this male is out there, and he’s observed doing inappropriate things in a public area.”

“As far as I’m gathering, I’d say it probably is sexual in nature,” Manley added, and police are now looking for the man from the incident.

“Hopefully we find this male, and then at that point is when we start investigating of what’s going on,” said Manley. “Here on the trails, we don’t have any cameras, so we don’t have any video proof of what was being done. We only have the victim that was there that observed it and the suspect that was doing it.”

In a Facebook post Monday evening, the Berea Police Department described the man as middle-aged with longer salt and pepper gray hair and a gray beard.

Berea police hope the community will help during the search.

“A lot of our crimes are called in by our community members, and that helps us out a lot,” Manley said. “We just kind of have to gather all of the information at once and kind of build that case and then be able to find who this male is.”

While officer Manley hopes the people of Berea will be helpful in finding this man, he also hopes this incident won’t prevent people from enjoying the trails around Berea.

“It’s not something that’s normal for Berea,” Manley said, “so I wouldn’t tell people to stay away from these trials.”

“Berea is known for the trails that we have throughout our city, our town. And so I’d say feel free, go out and enjoy your day. There’s no need to feel scared, but I will say, wherever you go, whatever trail you go on, just make sure you have your cell phone.”

Officers were unable to locate the man from the description Monday. Anyone with information that might help this investigation should contact the Berea Police Department.

“If someone sees something, definitely please just say something,” said Manley. “That’s the only way we can hurry up and get there and investigate what’s actually going on.”

