Beshear announces new Kentucky Department for Public Health commissioner

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday that Dr. John Langefeld has been appointed the new Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), effective on July 1.

Dr. Langefeld succeeds Dr. Steven Stack who will move to his role as Cabinet for Health and Family Services secretary on July 1, a release from CHFS read.

“Team Kentucky believes that health care is a basic human right – one which Dr. Langefeld has dedicated his life to,” said Gov. Beshear. “With his wealth of experience and proven commitment to the health and well-being of Kentuckians, I am confident that Dr. Langefeld will help us build on our efforts to keep Kentuckians informed, healthy and safe.”

Currently, Langefeld serves as the medical director for Health Insights and Innovation at CHFS. The release detailed that he has more than 30 years of health care leadership experience and he has served as the chief medical officer for the Kentucky Department for Medicaid Services.

“I am honored to continue serving Kentucky in this critical capacity. My focus will be on shifting our focus upstream, from not only treating illness but nurturing health and well-being,” said Langefeld. “This means enhancing social supports, expanding mental health resources, prioritizing preventive screenings, enhancing health policy through community engagement, and innovative, data-driven strategies. Our true measure of success will not just be the treatments we deliver, but how the people in our communities grow healthier, stronger and more resilient.”

According to the release, KDPH is responsible for developing and operating state public health programs and activities for Kentuckians. The cabinet reported that the mission of KDPH is to "improve the health and safety of people in Kentucky through prevention of negative health outcomes, promotion of healthy lifestyles and protection from diseases, injury and environmental health impacts. "

“Our work is about real people, with real lives, whose stories intersect at the crossroads of policy and practice,” said Langefeld. “When we align our efforts around true Health, rather than isolated programs, we can deliver life-changing outcomes for every Kentuckian. My 'why' is simple: I believe in Kentucky, in our people, in the power of shared purpose, and the promise of collective action. Together, let’s ensure every heartbeat in our Commonwealth resonates with vitality and hope.”

The release described that Langefeld is a native Kentuckian who earned his medical degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine after graduating from Berea College with a bachelor's degree in biology. He completed his residency in family medicine at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood and is a diplomat of the American Board of Family Medicine.

