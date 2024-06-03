Beshear announces plan to build nearly 1,000 affordable rental units for areas impacted by tornadoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear called it the biggest housing development announcement in the history of Kentucky.

On Monday, he revealed that the state and the Kentucky Housing Corporation will collaborate to build 953 affordable rental units in communities impacted by the 2021 tornadoes. The $223 million investment will support 11 different projects in Christian, Graves, Hopkins, and Warren counties.

76 units will be built in Hopkinsville, 122 in Mayfield, 88 in Dawson Springs, 32 in Madisonville, and 635 in Bowling Green.

Construction is expected to begin no later than the spring of 2025, according to the Governor's Office. The apartment complexes will be income-restricted to moderate and low-income households.

The governor emphasized that these rental units are greatly needed to help western Kentucky recover from the tornadoes of 2021. He also explained that new affordable housing units are needed in the region to help fill new jobs that have been announced in the area.

“This tornado struck in the heart of our community,” said Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan. “This piece today, this multifamily, 122 units, that will be coming to our hometown, to house our people, is just heartwarming.”

"After the tornadoes hit Western Kentucky in 2021, we made a promise to rebuild every structure, home and life that was affected by those storms,” said Beshear. “This is a major step toward keeping our promise. These housing units are coming to areas that have needed affordable housing for a long time, and we will keep working to fill the housing needs across Kentucky.”

Beshear explained that the new apartment complexes, along with everything else being rebuilt after storm damage, are being constructed with reinforced materials to help withstand manageable storms.

"Everything we’re rebuilding afterwards is built to withstand significantly additional stress," said Beshear. "If you come out to one of the home dedications, they can walk you through the materials being used - all the way down to the nails - and how they are being built."

However, there are some storms the state cannot prepare for. So, the governor emphasized the importance of building storm shelters as well.

“We’re both trying to build stronger but also to recognize that an EF4 to and EF5 is going to do damage - and having that shelter is really important," he said.

The funds will go through the following developers: