Project ADAM Heart Safe AED drill: Lexington school receives certification

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Children’s Hospital is working to ensure that every Lexington school is prepared for the worst.

“This is a rare occurrence, but when it happens, the sooner you recognize it and start CPR and use the AED, the chance of resuscitation improves by three-fold,” said Dr. Shaun Moran, an electrophysiologist with Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

The certification drill took place inside Frederick Douglass High School; Tates Creek High School had already received its certification. Two adults, including a School Resource Officer, performed CPR and used the AED machine on a test dummy, appearing to follow all of the steps and procedures as advised.

“It’s nice for parents to know they have a school that knows how to do this when they find a child or teacher with a cardiac emergency,” said Mayor Linda Gorton, who watched today’s drill before presenting the official certification to the school’s principal. The Mayor is a former registered nurse.

The training is part of the Project ADAM Heart Safe program, which was introduced after 17-year-old Adam Lemel collapsed and died while playing basketball at his Wisconsin high school. Later, a nationally televised cardiac episode 18 months ago in Cincinnati caused a major nationwide surge to get more people trained in CPR. Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin might’ve died had it not been for the incredible work of athletic trainers that night on the field.

“The first few months, after what happened to Damar Hamlin, there was a national push from public schools and school nurses reaching out to Project ADAM,” Dr. Moran stated.

For the mayor, this initiative hits close to home as well.

“My daughter, who is in her mid-40s, when she was three years old, wandered into the living room and had a full-blown cardiac arrest,” Mrs. Gorton explained. “It changes your life,” she continued.

The mayor, employed as a nurse then, was more than qualified to handle the situation, and it did have a good ending. But the point of today’s lesson is to let people know that a medical background isn’t a prerequisite to saving a life in this way.

“It’s not hard; anybody can do it; you just have to know the simple steps to do it,” Mayor Gorton said.