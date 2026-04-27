Beshear ceremonially signs legislation to establish Kentucky's first inmate reentry campus

BURGIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear ceremonially signed House Bill 5 on Monday, providing "the framework to create Kentucky’s first reentry campus, focused on increasing public safety and boosting the state’s workforce," a press release said.

The move comes as "Second Chance Month" comes to a close in Kentucky, which aims to raise awareness for the struggles inmates face as they renter into society following their sentence.

According to the release, the campus will be operated by the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) and will be located in Burgin at the Northpoint Training Center.

Once constructed, it will provide vocational technical education programs and reentry services to up to 400 inmates.

“In Kentucky, we believe in the importance of second chances, and that’s evident in the legislation we’re signing today which will establish our commonwealth as a national model for public safety,” Gov. Beshear said. “Together we’re building a safer New Kentucky Home by improving reentry outcomes and helping people get good-paying jobs – because it’s the right thing to do.”

Inmates participating in the program will be enrolled in the KCTCS system; to do so, inmates who quality and apply must maintain good behavior. The program aims to prepare inmates for success upon their release.

“Because we have authorized the new school doors to be open here at Northpoint, I’m confident fewer prison doors will close behind Kentuckians in the years ahead,” said bill sponsor Rep. Jennifer Decker. “Thank you again for this signing today, and may God richly use this bill and all our efforts to improve the commonwealth.”