Beshear: FEMA assistance denied for additional counties affected by February flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — FEMA has denied public assistance for two counties and individual assistance for six counties following February flooding, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the governor's office, FEMA has determined, based on assessment results, that the impact of flooding in Butler, Franklin, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence and Whitley counties "is not of the severity and magnitude to warrant their designation under the Individual Assistance program."

FEMA also found that impact to infrastructure in Simpson and Woodford counties is not to the magnitude or severity to warrant a designation under the Public Assistance program.

“While we are grateful to have gotten an Expedited Major Disaster Declaration for the February flooding, which has authorized at least some level of public assistance for local governments in 68 counties, and individual assistance for Kentuckians in 16 counties, we are disappointed to receive this latest news,” Beshear said in the release.

A Major Disaster Declaration from President Donald Trump has been requested by Beshear, but the state has yet to hear if that request has been approved, the press release said.

