Beshear: FEMA public assistance approved for deadly April floods, May tornadoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — FEMA Public Assistance has been approved for counties affected by April flooding and May tornadoes, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday evening.

"This support is essential to helping these communities rebuild, and I am grateful to the President and Sec. (Kristi) Noem," Beshear wrote on social media. "I also told the President that the FEMA team members on the ground are doing great work supporting Kentuckians."

According to President Donald Trump's post via TruthSocial, $56 million has been approved for relief efforts.

"I just gladly approved two Declarations for the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky for two storms in April in May, one for $28.9 million dollars, and the other, $27.1 million dollars...I just spoke to Governor Andy Beshear, and informed him of this approval," the president wrote.

Congressman Andy Barr also reacted to the news on X.

"This is great news for Kentuckians still recovering from these disasters," Barr wrote. "I worked with the Kentucky delegation to support disaster requests from the spring, and greatly appreciate the president's leadership."

May's tornadoes ripped through Laurel, Pulaski, and Russell Counties, and a total of 20 people died as a result. Seven people died following April's flooding that hit

multiple counties in the state.

A declaration of major disaster was issued following both events.

