Beshear highlights Team Kentucky documentary 'Rising' now streaming on Prime Video

(LEX NEWS) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to watch a new documentary highlighting the recovery and resilience of Eastern Kentucky communities following the historic 2022 floods.

In a post on X, Beshear shared that “RISING,” a Team Kentucky documentary about the region’s rebuilding efforts, is now available to stream on Prime Video.

“Looking for something to watch this weekend? Britainy and I have something for y'all: RISING, Team Kentucky's documentary on the strength and resilience of Eastern Kentuckians as they undertake the most ambitious rebuilding effort in the nation following the historic 2022 floods,” Beshear wrote.

Looking for something to watch this weekend? Britainy and I have something for y'all: RISING, Team Kentucky's documentary on the strength and resilience of Eastern Kentuckians as they undertake the most ambitious rebuilding effort in the nation following the historic 2022 floods. pic.twitter.com/tD6Aa2jRsb — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 24, 2026

The documentary focuses on the strength of Eastern Kentuckians as communities continue rebuilding after catastrophic flooding impacted the region during the summer of 2022.

According to Prime Video’s synopsis, “RISING” tells the story of “the strength and resilience of Eastern Kentuckians as they undertake the most ambitious rebuilding effort in the nation following the historic flooding that took place in the summer of 2022.”

Team Kentucky is listed as the directors and producers of the documentary.

The documentary is now available to stream on Prime Video.