Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Beshear order flags to half-staff on June 13 in honor of 2 fallen servicemen

Featured Image Custom Edit (1).png
Provided
Featured Image Custom Edit (1).png
Posted
and last updated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear is set to honor two servicemen, who died in May while serving the country, by ordering flags to lower at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on June 13.

Beshear's office detailed that U.S. Army Private, 34-year-old Tyler Ray of Louisville, died on May 24 while on active duty. He was assigned to Company C, Second Battalion, 504th Infantry Regtiment, First Brigade Combat Team, and 82nd Airborne Division of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal, 23-year-old Joshua Guzman-Henao of Clarksville, Tenn., died on May 26 while on active duty. Guzman-Henao was stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Ray's family will hold a private service, while funeral services for Guzman-Henao will take place at the Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home in Hopkinsville on Friday, with interment after at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18