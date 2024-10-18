Beshear orders flags to half-staff on Oct. 21 in honor of KY soldier who died in Korean War

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Office of Governor Andy Beshear announced that the governor has ordered flags at all state building to be lowered to half-staff on Oct. 21 in honor of a Kentucky soldier who died during the Korean War.

A press release from the governor's office detailed that the flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Oct. 21 to honor U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Raymond E. Hall whose remains were officially identified in May 2024.

The release described that Sgt. Hall of Mountain Ash, Kentucky was a member of Charlie Company, 1st Battallion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.

Hall was reportedly killed in July 1950 during a battle with North Korean People's Army forces.

On Oct. 21, a graveside service and interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton, New York, the release reported.

Find more information on Sgt. Hall on the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency website.