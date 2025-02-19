Beshear provides weather update: Expect more snow in areas hardest hit by flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Regions hardest hit by weekend flooding should expect more snow Wednesday night, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a press conference on Wednesday.

“And if the snow wasn’t tough enough, it’s cold right now, and it’s going to get dangerously cold tonight into tomorrow," Beshear said. "The wind chills across much of Kentucky are going to get down into the single digits or even lower.”

According to a release, snow passed through Kentucky Wednesday morning along the I-75 corridor. Wednesday night, the eastern Kentucky region will see more of that snow, in "some higher elevations near and around Pikeville."

This snow and rain will be paired with dangerously low temperatures through Friday. The public is encouraged to stay safe while shoveling snow, preventing cardiac arrest by pushing snow rather than lifting, staying hydrated, and keeping frequent breaks.

The state remains in a state of emergency following deadly weekend flooding, with 14 people reported dead. High water remains on some roadways from Paducah to Pikeville, and as crews work to clear those roadways, "extreme cold in the coming days will make it difficult for crews to clear roads as salt and other anti-icing materials become less effective."

More than 250 members of Kentucky's National Guard are actively responding to winter weather and flooding and "remain on call to continue responding to search and rescue and high-axle transportation."

Kentucky State Police, the release said, have responded to over 12,000 calls of Service since Saturday morning. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers have also responded to calls of assistance, performing multiple high-water rescues.

215 people are currently calling Kentucky's state parks home; Jenny Wiley State Park is housing the most individuals, with 109 adults and 39 children staying in the park.

Secondary searches in "targeted areas" also continued, performed by both in-state and out-of-state agencies, including two federal urban search and rescue teams out of Ohio and Missouri.

As of this morning, 8,600 Kentuckians are without water and over 44,000 remain in boil water advisories. Three wastewater systems remain out of service, 30 remain under limited operation; 24 of those with lift stations are overflowing.

Residents impacted by flooding are encouraged to apply to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for assistance. Beshear said that the state is also working to set up a pool of funds to help with recovery efforts. Kentucky Emergency Management estimates that over 18,000 properties have been affected by flooding, valued at over $1.2 million. The value of the damage has not been determined, the release said.

