Beshear unveils official Kentucky State Parks 100th anniversary craft beer

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear recently unveiled the official Kentucky State Parks 100th anniversary craft beer, with profits going toward Kentucky State Park improvements.

According to officials, the governor joined Against the Grain Brewery and tourism and state park leaders at Natural Bridge Resort Park to make the announcement that followed the launch of the New Kentucky Home marketing initiative.

“Cheers to 100 years of Kentucky State Parks,” said Gov. Beshear. “As we celebrate this incredible milestone, it’s vital to remember that a portion of every sale of our special anniversary craft beer will directly support the future improvement of our beloved state parks.”

The partnership between Kentucky State Parks and the brewery company resulted in the production of a light lager beer, available for purchase in four packs of 16-ounce cans, officials announced.

“At Against the Grain, we are deeply honored to be part of this significant milestone. Brewing beer for our community is at the heart of what we do, and celebrating the 100th anniversary of Kentucky State Parks with our 100th anniversary lager is a true full-circle moment,” said Sam Cruz, co-owner of Against the Grain Brewery. “Our commitment to crafting exceptional Kentucky-made beer while supporting one of our state’s most cherished and beautiful assets is woven into the fabric of who we are – and we’re excited to share a pint with you all!”

The beer will be available at the following participating state parks and tourism retailers starting in mid-December, along with Against the Grain Brewery in Louisville and the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington:



Barren River State Resort Park, Barren County.

Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park, Robertson County.

Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park, Perry County.

Carter Caves State Resort Park, Carter County. (Four-packs available for purchase.)

Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park, Clinton County. (Four-packs available for purchase.)

Ft. Boonesborough State Park, Madison County. (Four-packs available for purchase.)

General Burnside State Park, Pulaski County.

General Butler State Resort Park, Carroll County.

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, Floyd County. (Four-packs available for purchase.)

John James Audubon State Park, Henderson County.

Kenlake State Resort Park, Calloway County.

Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park, Marshall County.

Lake Barkley State Resort Park, Trigg County. (Four-packs available for purchase.)

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park, Russell County. (Four-packs available for purchase.)

Mineral Mound State Park, Lyon County.

My Old Kentucky Home State Park, Nelson County. (Four-packs available for purchase.)

Natural Bridge State Resort Park, Powell County.

Old Fort Harrod State Park, Mercer County.

Pine Mountain State Resort Park, Bell County.

Rough River Dam State Resort Park, Grayson County. (Four-packs available for purchase.)



“What a tremendous way to toast Kentucky State Parks and the important role they play in Kentucky tourism,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Lindy Casebier. “Kentuckians and visitors alike can enjoy a specially made Against the Grain lager in commemoration of the parks system’s centennial. This innovative partnership will allow folks from near and far to join in the celebration.”