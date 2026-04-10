Beshear signs 4 new bills to protect children, support sexual assault survivors in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear signed four bills today to better protect children across Kentucky and provide more support to survivors of sexual assault and rape.

House Bills 4, 134, 521 and 778 address issues ranging from grooming and stalking to foster care protections and the state's response to sexual assault, a news release from Beshear's office read.

"We have a sacred duty to protect our fellow Kentuckians – especially our children – and today I am proud to sign legislation that will help us do that," Beshear said. "From strengthening Kentucky’s stalking laws and our state’s response to sexual assault to ensuring that grooming is seen as a criminal offense and creating protections for those in foster care, we’re working together to make our commonwealth a safer place for all our people."

Beshear's office provided the following information on each bill signed by the governor: