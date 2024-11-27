Beshear unveils Kentucky State Parks 100th anniversary craft beer at Natural Bridge

POWELL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — This year marks an important anniversary for Kentucky State Parks as they celebrate their centennial. In 1924, Kentucky created its Parks Commission, which led to the state creating its first four parks.

One of those first four parks is the Natural Bridge State Resort Park, where Gov. Andy Beshear visited for a tour and a celebration.

“Places like Natural Bridge are a big part in what makes life in Kentucky so enjoyable,” said Beshear. “Everyone we’ve run across here today is happy. They’re enjoying these moments.”

The celebration of Kentucky’s parks truly turned into a cheers for 100 years, as Gov. Beshear announced a special lager created for Kentucky parks by Louisville company Against the Grain Brewing.

“For 100 years we’ve been drawing tourists to Kentucky,” Beshear said. “For 100 years we’ve been helping families make special memories. Today, while building our new Kentucky home, we’re doing some new and different things.”

“The idea was we wanted a Kentucky craft beer, and Against the Grain is one that’s been operating inside Kentucky for a long time, so something uniquely Kentucky.”

Against the Grain co-owner, Sam Cruz said his journey into the beer industry started just after college.

“I got out of school, and I didn’t really want to do anything with the college degree that I had,” Cruz shared. “I started chasing things that I like and I fell into craft beer and I pursued that and now that’s what I am, that’s become my life.”

“It’s pretty exciting to have an opportunity to work with the state and also the state parks. We’ve been driven by our community and supported by our community since we started, so to be able to give back, it was kind of an honor and opportunity we wanted to take,” Cruz said.

During his tour, Gov. Beshear took the skylift to the top of the Natural Bridge. While up there, Beshear took in the views and received a tour before hiking down the trail to the press conference.

“To see the pride they take in this park and the experience it provides, that’s pretty special,” Beshear said of the park rangers. “The great thing about Team Kentucky is our people, it’s about their enthusiasm, and it’s our love of place, our love of Kentucky.”

As part of the collaboration, Against the Grain will donate 5% of the proceeds to Kentucky State Parks for upgrades and repairs.

“When you think about state parks, you think about getting out and having a good time,” said Cruz. “For me that’s drinking beer. And if we’re out having a good time we want drinking beer, so we made drinking beer, and lagers are probably the easiest drinking beer you can get.”

Anyone interested in purchasing the anniversary lager can find it at 20 state parks and retailers starting in mid-December. The governor’s office provided this list of participating parks:

Barren River State Resort Park, Barren County.

Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park, Robertson County.

Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park, Perry County.

Carter Caves State Resort Park, Carter County. (Four-packs available for purchase.)

Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park, Clinton County. (Four-packs available for purchase.)

Ft. Boonesborough State Park, Madison County. (Four-packs available for purchase.)

General Burnside State Park, Pulaski County.

General Butler State Resort Park, Carroll County.

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, Floyd County. (Four-packs available for purchase.)

John James Audubon State Park, Henderson County.

Kenlake State Resort Park, Calloway County.

Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park, Marshall County.

Lake Barkley State Resort Park, Trigg County. (Four-packs available for purchase.)

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park, Russell County. (Four-packs available for purchase.)

Mineral Mound State Park, Lyon County.

My Old Kentucky Home State Park, Nelson County. (Four-packs available for purchase.)

Natural Bridge State Resort Park, Powell County.

Old Fort Harrod State Park, Mercer County.

Pine Mountain State Resort Park, Bell County.

Rough River Dam State Resort Park, Grayson County

The four-packs will also be available at Against the Grain Brewery in Louisville and the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.