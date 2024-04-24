Bicycle donations needed for workers in Goodwill program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For many, the work commute probably involves driving a car, but for some, that commute requires a lengthy walk.

“It kind of sucks, I ain’t even gonna lie to you, it sucks walking to work," said Jerome Redd, who works as a transportation baler at Goodwill. “Now I just live down the street and I’m not saying I had to walk far, but any length is far.”

Despite the walk, Jerome continued to make the trek because of all that Goodwill had done for him. He first visited the Goodwill Opportunity Center on New Circle Road because a friend told him they were giving out computers.

After multiple visits, the center helped Jerome search for a job and he eventually decided he wanted to work there, at the same location that welcomed him in.

Then, Jerome applied for a bike through the Last Mile to Work program, and once again, Goodwill came through.

“When I got that bike I was proud of it,” Redd said. “Like, I actually almost cried.”

“I know bicycles and cars change lives,” said Shari Sims, Lexington’s Last Mile to Work program specialist. “It opens up so many doors. It’s the difference between being able to work someplace at the end of your block that pays minimum wage versus going out in a five, 10-mile radius to another job that pays a little more.”

In the time since, Jerome has upgraded to a car. He still has a fond place in his heart for the bicycle that started it all.

“I probably plan on keeping that bike the rest of my life just to remind me of the bottom I came, and the heights I’m reaching and getting ready to reach.”

Last year, Last Mile to Work gave out more than 300 bicycles across the Commonwealth, but a shortage of donations has slowed the program's start this year.



“We take in donations,” Sims said. “You can donate just a frame, anything, and we will rebuild that bike and get it out to one of our applicants.”

The bikes don’t have to look crisp or pristine. No matter the shape of the old bike, Goodwill takes each bicycle donation to Louisville to repair and refurbish before giving back to the community.

Donations are still needed, and you can drop off bikes at your local Goodwill. Just specify that you would like to give the bike to the Last Mile to Work program when you drop it off. To learn more, you can also visit www.goodwillky.org.