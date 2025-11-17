Big Blue Crush blood drive targets pre-Thanksgiving donation shortage in Kentucky hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Scheduling the Big Blue Crush Blood Drive for the week before Thanksgiving is intentional.

“…Put blood on the shelves for our hospitals for Thanksgiving week. Collections just seem to stagnate this time of year in the fall,” Eric Lindsey, from The Kentucky Blood Center, said.

Traffic inside was brisk for a Monday morning at their Beaumont Center location as people signed in to donate. All donors this week will receive a free long-sleeved t-shirt and the reward of knowing they’re helping someone in need, soon after donating.

“Pretty immediately afterwards, you'll find that that blood product makes it to a hospital and is being transfused to someone, which to me emphasizes the very real need,” Lindsey said. “There is another person at the other end of the blood bag; that’s the ultimate reward."

Donors are usually notified of their contributions by text. It’s something longtime donor Kathy Goldsberry enjoys about the process.

“I appreciate they will text you and tell you where your blood is going and that it stays local,” Goldsberry said after making her donation. She began doing this decades ago when a friend was in a car accident and needed a transfusion.

No matter the reason for coming in here and rolling up a sleeve, it is greatly appreciated on both ends of the donor and recipient process.

“One blood donation can save up to three lives,” Lindsey said.

At this time, Lindsey said KBC is most in need of A negative and O negative types, but no one will ever be denied a chance to donate based on their blood type. It’s a holiday season giving event that doesn’t cost a dime. And it’s a chance to beat Tennessee for a 4th straight year.

“This is way that fans can take some action on their own to beat a rival,” Lindsey said.