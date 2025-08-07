Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass needs male mentors

(LEX 18) — As Kentucky children head back to class, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass is hoping to make a difference in their lives by connecting them with adults for one-on-one mentoring. However, the organization is facing a critical shortage of male volunteers in Central Kentucky.

To learn what being a Big is all about, LEX 18 spoke with four men who all volunteer with the organization.

LEARN ABOUT BECOMING A BIG HERE.

"Interactions with my little, it's taught me not to take things too seriously. To see his optimism and outlook on life, it's inspiring," Hayden Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson, Cory Hanks, Dwight Conder, and Taha Hameduddin all come from different backgrounds but share a common goal: showing up for a child who needs them. They believe other men should consider becoming a Big Brother, too.

"If you're considering the program, you have what it takes. Like, we're not looking for superheroes, or perfect men. Kids, boys, are not looking for superheroes. They're just looking for someone that's present and consistent," Hanks said.

"It's just being present, being in the moment, and making the most of every time you hang out," Wilkerson said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters reports youth mentorship provides significant benefits including higher self-esteem, lower drop-out rates, and an increased likelihood of pursuing college education. Unfortunately, the lack of male mentors means some boys end up waiting for years for someone to fill that role.

Currently, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass says 48 boys and 28 girls are on their waiting list.

"Louis was about six weeks from aging out of the program, which meant he would be too old to be selected and have a match. So I was blessed to be a part of that now-legacy and spend time with Louis," Conder said.

As these volunteers have bonded with their Littles, they've explored various activities, often just spending quality time together.

"A lot of times it's us walking around the neighborhood and talking, playing video games and talking, playing board games and talking. I'll read to him, he'll read to me," Hanks said.

"I love eating food! And trying new food, and so does Tayden! So one of the things we wanted to do was try donuts, because I love donuts! So we've actually tried all the donut spots in Lexington and we have a ranking, a list," Hameduddin said.

The mentors say the commitment requires just a few hours each month.

"How can I show up? Can I show up in consistent ways, that are small, but they're always there? And be a positive influence in small drips, consistently?" Hameduddin said.

"If you can just be caring toward someone else, it can make a difference," Conder said.

