Big rescue: Franklin County Fire Department rescues horse from frozen pond

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friday was a busy and hectic day for firefighters at the Franklin County Fire Department, according to a social media post.

But, it wasn't necessarily fires that kept crews busy. Instead, Franklin County firefighters spent part of Friday rescuing a horse trapped in a frozen pond.

A Facebook post writes that crews received a call that Shooter, a horse, was trapped in a nearby frozen pond.

Engine 10, Engine 6, Rescue 10, the City of Frankfort Fire & EMS, Emergency Management, and the Anderson County Large Animal Rescue responded to the call.

Fortunately, Shooter was rescued from the ice without future injuries and is now recovering.