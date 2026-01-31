Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Big rescue: Franklin County Fire Department rescues horse from frozen pond

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friday was a busy and hectic day for firefighters at the Franklin County Fire Department, according to a social media post.

But, it wasn't necessarily fires that kept crews busy. Instead, Franklin County firefighters spent part of Friday rescuing a horse trapped in a frozen pond.

A Facebook post writes that crews received a call that Shooter, a horse, was trapped in a nearby frozen pond.

Engine 10, Engine 6, Rescue 10, the City of Frankfort Fire & EMS, Emergency Management, and the Anderson County Large Animal Rescue responded to the call.

Fortunately, Shooter was rescued from the ice without future injuries and is now recovering.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

