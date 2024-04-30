Big reveal: Lexington teacher sees dream classroom design come to life

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — While every day in Ashley Wilkirson's class is educational, not every morning, students at Northern Elementary School in Lexington walk into an entire classroom makeover.

"I was thinking, 'Oh my gosh, it's just like the picture!'" said third-grader Priya Glass. "It's awesome! I love the chairs."

Her class is now full of brand-new furniture, which Mrs. Wilkirson designed herself for the STEM lab. She's one of four teachers across the country who won a classroom makeover from furniture company KI.

Her design features high-top tables, lower tables for group work, and different types of chairs, like wiggle stools, for all learning styles.

"They've been so excited," said Wilkirson. "They've been asking me for weeks, 'When are we getting the new furniture? When are we getting it?' And seeing today how happy and excited they are makes me so proud of them."

Like her students, Wilkirson told LEX 18 she's excited to see lesson plans come to life in this new environment.

"This is every teacher's dream to be able to come into a classroom like this and see what we can have and the potential that's in this room," she said.

