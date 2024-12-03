Bikes From Bikers program puts poverty-stricken kids on two wheels for Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bikes From Bikers was started this year by American Legion Post 313 because Legion riders want to get underprivileged kids bicycles in time for Christmas.

"We have two passions, one is helping veterans and children and the other is riding motorcycles," said JB Reynolds with American Legion Post 313.

Reynolds says the post is collecting bikes now. They have around 17 currently and would like at least 40 more.

"They can donate a new bicycle 20 inches or below, or helmet or make a monetary donation and we'll purchase the bicycles and assemble them ourselves," said Reynolds.

The children receiving the bikes are in the Headstart program for low-income families, which is put on by the private nonprofit Community Action Council (CAC).

"Everyone remembers the first time they got a bike, so for our families to be able to give their children a new bike, we're just so excited to be able to do that this year," said Melissa Tibbs with CAC.

Donations can be dropped off at the post at 1794 Bryan Station Road. The deadline is Dec. 10.