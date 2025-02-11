Bill aimed at addressing abuse of student-athletes introduced in Kentucky Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Senators Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-Louisville) and Steve West (R-Paris) introduced a bill Tuesday aimed at addressing the abuse of student-athletes in Kentucky.

“Protecting our student-athletes is a responsibility we all share," said Sen. Steve West. "This bipartisan legislation strengthens our ability to identify and report abuse, ensuring that Kentucky’s young athletes can compete in a safe and supportive environment. By equipping coaches and school personnel with the tools they need, we are taking a necessary step toward preventing harm and holding offenders accountable.”

The bipartisan Senate Bill (SB) 120 would provide training and "more tools to identify and combat abuse" for all school personnel involved with athletes. According to a release, the bill has the support of the Kentucky High School Athletics Association.

“High school sports should be a place where Kentucky kids are able to learn, grow, and compete in a healthy and safe environment,” said Sen. Chambers Armstrong. “This bill gives our coaches and school personnel more tools to spot and report child abuse, helping Kentucky’s student-athletes stay safe.”