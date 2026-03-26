Bill restricting pedestrians from sitting, standing next to state roads on Beshear's desk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A bill aimed at keeping pedestrians from standing near busy state roads is on Governor Beshear's desk following passage by the House and Senate.

"If we can prevent one accident, one fatality over the next few years, then we feel like this bill would have been worthwhile," said Rep. Kevin Jackson, R-District 20.

According to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, 937 crashes involved a pedestrian in 2025 with 96 pedestrians dying as a result.

House Bill 189 would prohibit a person from sitting, kneeling, reclining, standing or remaining physically stationary in any portion of a state maintained right of way that is not designated for pedestrian use.

"Anywhere there's a crosswalk or a sign you can walk across the street or a park bench, we're not messing with those but these would be high traffic areas like coming off the interstate," said Rep. Jackson, who sponsored the bill.

Rep. Jackson tells LEX18 the bill is not directed at panhandlers.

"We didn't want to pick on one particular group just to be overall encompassing involving everybody," said Rep. Jackson.

In the past, the KY Supreme Court has ruled against prohibiting panhandling citing the First Amendment. They overturned a Lexington ordinance in 2017 that had that intent.

Rep. Jackson says HB189 would provide from legal teeth for people who are in medians or at on and off ramps. Violators would be fined between 20 and 100 dollars for each offense.

Examples of exceptions include holding signs for a car wash fundraiser or firefighters doing their 'fill the boot' campaign. Rep. Jackson says circumstances like that can be approved at the local level through a permitting process.