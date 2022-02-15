Bill that would ban mask mandates in Kentucky public schools, universities passes House committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The House Education Committee has passed a bill that would ban mandating face masks in public schools and universities.

Rep. Lynn Bechler said the bill, HB 51, would make wearing face masks optional in schools. The bill would also give parents the ability to opt-out of daycare mask requirements.

Rob Weber with KY Academy of Science - a group that represents scientists - urges lawmakers to allow schools to require masks



An Oldham Co. mom with an at-risk child tells lawmakers if they pass they bill, they’re “actively advocating against medically fragile kids.”@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/Xj1tPKVXKa — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) February 15, 2022

Lawmakers ended mask requirements statewide during September's special session. Republicans argued at the time that local school boards should ultimately make that decision.

Following the decision, most of Kentucky's school districts chose to keep the mask requirement in place, but many districts put in plans to drop the mandate and make mask wearing optional should case numbers go down.

The ACLU called HB 51 "unconstitutional."

BREAKING: The House Ed Committee just ended. They passed the General Assembly's SECOND trans athlete ban and a blanket ban on universal mask requirements. They now move to the full House. Both are unconstitutional. See thread below for committee debate. #HB23 #HB51 #KYGA22 https://t.co/xuhqZueNUH — ACLU of Kentucky (@ACLUofKY) February 15, 2022

The bill now moves to the full House for a vote.