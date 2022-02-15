Watch
Bill that would ban mask mandates in Kentucky public schools, universities passes House committee

Santiago Mejia/AP
FILE — In this Aug. 11, 2021 file photo Joy Harrison instructs her second graders at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, in Oakland, Calif. Public school teachers and staff returning to the classroom in August fueled another impressive month of job gains in California according to data from the California Employment Development Department, released Friday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool,File)
Posted at 10:57 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 11:58:19-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The House Education Committee has passed a bill that would ban mandating face masks in public schools and universities.

Rep. Lynn Bechler said the bill, HB 51, would make wearing face masks optional in schools. The bill would also give parents the ability to opt-out of daycare mask requirements.

Lawmakers ended mask requirements statewide during September's special session. Republicans argued at the time that local school boards should ultimately make that decision.

Following the decision, most of Kentucky's school districts chose to keep the mask requirement in place, but many districts put in plans to drop the mandate and make mask wearing optional should case numbers go down.

The ACLU called HB 51 "unconstitutional."

The bill now moves to the full House for a vote.

