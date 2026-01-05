Controversial billboard with political message moves to Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After launching in red-leaning Madison County, Dylan Creech has brought his message to the bluer shades of Fayette County.

“Most of the people reaching out it’s been positive,” Creech said.

Creech, with Forward Press, LLC, has funded a billboard campaign with a political message geared towards President Donald Trump. The billboards read: “Your President is a felon.”

“My message is to keep perspective. And maintain visibility on these really important things that often get lost in the media cycle, news cycle,” Creech explained.

Creech said his message is fact-based and doesn’t feel anyone should be offended by a fact, but given the current political climate, he knows offending some is inevitable.

“Things you would expect to hear, just sort of inflammatory or just trying to harass me or bully me. It doesn't bother me too badly,” he said.

When asked if those attacking him are simply responding to his attack, he didn’t hesitate.

“Getting people engaged with that information is democratic. So, asking them to look at that factual information and engage with it regardless of whether they're upset by it or they like it is productive,” he began to explain. “They are engaging with a fact and that they're going to have to reckon with that come the midterms and come 2028. So, yes maybe it upsets people and keeps us divided, but I think ultimately, what it does is ask the hard questions that ask you to confront a hard reality,” he added.

Creech said he plans to launch several more of these billboards next month and has his eyes on doing so in the state’s more left-leaning areas.

“It gets more engagement with people who might be upset by what they're seeing instead of people who agree with what I'm doing,” he said of his strategy.

Below is a statement for LEX 18 in response to the billboard(s) from the Republican Party of Kentucky: