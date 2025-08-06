Biologists report shows bald eagle population in Eastern Kentucky is growing

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources reported biologists have found that the bald eagle population has expanded in Eastern Kentucky following regional surveys.

The organization detailed that in 2021, avian biologist began surveying a regions in Kentucky by helicopter for active bald eagle nests.

Regions that are surveyed are rotated each year and in early 2025, the Eastern Kentucky region was surveyed. The bald eagle population, the organization reports, continues to increase with biologists documenting 41 eagle nests during the spring survey. This result reportedly shows a 20% increase from the 2022 survey of the region.

"Bald eagles have come a long way since their numbers bottomed out in the early 1960s. You can support the conservation of birds of prey - and other vulnerable wildlife - by becoming a member of KENTUCKY WILD," a post from the organization read.

