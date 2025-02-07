Bird flu reported in 10 KY counties, several more counties awaiting test results

(LEX 18) — Avian influenza, also known as the bird flu, has been a topic of conversation recently as more positive cases in wild birds have been reported in Kentucky.

"You can assume that there's a chance of most wild birds out there especially waterfowl have a high chance of having it," said John Brunjes, migratory bird specialist at Kentucky Fish & Wildlife.

Brunjes said bird flu is widespread right now. Infected birds spread influenza through saliva, mucus and feces. People can become infected if they inhale it or it gets into a person's eyes, nose or mouth.

"It's a hard disease to get," said Brunjes. "Wash your hands, don't rub your nose, don't rub your eyes until you make sure that you're clean."

There's no cure for birds. Brunjes said there are a few things to watch out for.

"You just know they're not right, a lot of time with waterfowl and geese their head will be a little droopy, they'll sag their head and pop out of it," said Brunjes. "Imagine a drunk goose it will just be wobbly and unstable."

If you see any of these signs report it to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife here via their online portal, or call 1-800-858-1549. Don't touch injured, sick, or dead wild birds.