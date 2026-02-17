Birthplace of Kentucky planning birthday celebrations for USA's 250th

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — This year is the United State of America’s semi quincentennial. That means it’s the country’s 250th birthday. Here in central Kentucky, Harrodsburg and Lexington have already hit that milestone. However, Boyle County – the birthplace of Kentucky – has big plans to celebrate the USA this spring and summer.

“Abe Lincoln is coming to a little community in our southwest Boyle County called Forkland,” said Tony Wilder, the chair of the Boyle County Semiquincentennial Planning Committee.

The committee has worked to plan events honoring the county’s connection to national history anniversary. That includes a Boyle connection to the 16th president.

“Abraham Lincoln's grandmother, Lucy Sparrow, is buried in the area down there and lived in the Forkland area,” Wilder said. “They have a little museum at their school and community center so we thought it was highly appropriate that we would bring in a Lincoln presenter who's going to be really neat and, to have a night with Abraham Lincoln in Forkland, Kentucky."

That’s just one of a number of events Wilder says the committee has planned for this year. Throughout the commonwealth, Kentucky’s location and people have impacted the United States for 234 of the country’s 250 years. Wilder feels it’s appropriate that the birthplace of Kentucky honors its connection to the nation.

“You know, statehood was achieved right here on this spot,” Wilder said, standing in Constitution Square State Park. “When you're talking about commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, you've got to talk about the significance of the of this state becoming a state, this territory, this county becoming a state.

“We were the state that opened up the westward expansion of the United States of America, and that is very, very significant, and we're all mindful of that and what we're doing here.”

Not only is Boyle County remembering local ties to national history, they’re also celebrating modern times with modern residents. That includes a concert featuring Eddie Montgomery, a Danville native.

“It's going to be neat to see Eddie do a concert in his hometown,” Wilder said. “He's never done that, and he's been out there in the country music world for a long time as a headliner, so that's finally going to happen.”

There are more than just these two events on the celebration calendar in Boyle County. Next Monday, Wilder and his team will announce the full schedule, complete with dates and times, showcasing their planned events throughout the spring and the summer. You can keep up with what’s happening in the area at danvillekentucky.com.