'Black Children's Book Week' happening in Lexington this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington mother is on a mission to highlight the importance of representation for Black and brown children through books.

When Asona McMullen became a parent, she knew she wanted her son to be an avid reader. Now, at three years old, he's blowing through a challenge to complete 1,000 books by Kindergarten.

He loves to read," said McMullen. "He thinks books are cool."

Especially books with characters that look like them. Understanding how representation can boost self-esteem, McMullen was inspired to bring Black Children's Book Week to Lexington.

"It means everything to me. It means representation," said McMullen. "It means that my son can know that he is represented. That he's important and that other people deem him important. He can see his value in the history of the books at a time when there are book bans and legislation that are trying to keep people that look like me and my son out of the history books. It's just really important for 'Black Children's Book Week' to be able to exemplify what it means to be Black and brown."

"Black Children's Book Week" was created by Veronica N. Chapman, who wanted to initiate a global celebration of Black children and the people who ensure Black children are represented in books and other children's media.

McMullen and her partner Amber Anthony are co-sponsoring an in-person reading event at the International Book Project in Lexington on Saturday, March 2.

Non-profit Executive Director Lisa Fryman says hosting the event is an extension of their mission to the world and their local community.

"It's exactly what we intended this space to do when we designed it, and so we enjoy having book clubs come. We enjoy having events like the Black Children's Book Week come here because it will open the community in Lexington up to what we do," said Fryman.