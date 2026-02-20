Black female twin firefighters make history in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — At the Lexington Fire Department, Erin and Ashley Lucas are the first black female twin firefighters in the department's history.

"When we were babies our parents had to have bracelets to tell us apart," said Ashley.

Ashley is one minute older than Erin. The duo will turn 35 in March.

"She won't let you forget it either," said Erin.

Erin is attached to Station 1, and Ashley is at Station 14. They told LEX 18 they feel honored to be recognized.

"It's pretty special to be making history," said Erin.

Ashley said her favorite memory was working an ambulance shift with her twin. Erin recalled winning worlds twice with the Combat Challenge Team.

The Lucas sisters are doing all of this in a male-dominated field.

"I don't really look at it like that, being a female, working hard, you have dreams you have goals," said Erin.

February is Black History Month and Ashley said it carries even more weight.

"To the little girls, especially black females, they're looking at our stories and seeing that they can do whatever they want to, I feel blessed," said Ashley.

Both sisters tell LEX 18 if they weren't firefighters, they would still be in public service working as police officers.