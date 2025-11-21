Black Friday approaching, Walmart working to help its customers

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — There’s still one week until Black Friday, but Walmart locations across central Kentucky are already thinking about the big day. Rollback prices could be spotted on everything from toys and games to big ticket electronics.

“Walmart is pushing a big initiative this year,” said Academy Coach, Josh Hill. “We're all about value. We have thousands of items that are $20 or less for our customers to shop,” Hill added.

We spoke with Mr. Hill inside the garden center, where a table full of popular, but moderately priced, toys sat on a table, and artificial trees filled the room. The economy and inflation are going to create challenges this holiday season, which Walmart is hoping to offset. Walmart Plus members will gain access to Black Friday deals beginning on Tuesday, and because it’s a one-stop-shop, your turkey dinner can be purchased here, also at a fair price.

“Absolutely, it’s a great solution,” Hill began to say. “We have a great Thanksgiving meal kit. You can get everything from trees here to your trimmings for Thanksgiving,” he added.

Hill said Walmart has owned Black Friday for decades, and has no intention of relinquishing that throne, especially during a year when so many are worried about every dollar that goes out the door.

“We know our customers are looking for that value so we're doing everything we can to advertise that and get it in front of our customers' eyes,” Hill explained.

