Black History Month: Midway Museum celebrates 100 years of local Black history

MIDWAY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Midway Museum held its annual Black History Month celebration on Sunday morning.

Each year, the museum hosts an event for the month-long observance and has a new Black History Month display. This year's theme centered around 100 years of local Black History.

On Sunday, participants at the museum received a booklet titled, "2026 - A Century of Black History Commemoration," containing 100 facts about African American history unique to Midway, including key figures to the community and monuments of the area.

The Midway Museum aims to tell the town's entire history, including parts that may be overlooked, which is one of the reasons behind this year's brochure.

Examples of local Black history facts in the booklet included Midway being the first city in Kentucky to declare Juneteenth as a holiday, and that the first African American Disciples of Christ Church in the United States was founded in Midway.

LEX 18 asked event organizers about the significance of Sunday's event and the meaning behind the brochure. Organizer Eugenia Johnson-Smith explained that many stories detailed in the booklet have been passed down for generations, and that recording history keeps it alive.