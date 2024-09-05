Blake Shelton coming to Rupp Arena in 2025 for 'Friends & Heroes' tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton is hitting the road and is set to perform at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Feb. 27, 2025, organizers announced.

“The ‘Friends & Heroes’ Tour is one of my favorite tours because as a fan, I can’t think of a cooler concert to see,” said Shelton. “I get spoiled every night seeing these icons come out and do four or five of the biggest hits of their storied careers. And then get introduced to new talent like Emily Ann. I can’t wait.”

Exclusive fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10 through 10 p.m. on Sept. 12, this includes American Express card members. General tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Sept. 13. Those wanting to see Shelton in action can purchase tickets here or on the Rupp Arena website.

Organizers added that Shelton has partnered with Propeller to support St. Jude Children's Hospital and through Propeller, concertgoers will have the chance to be entered to win exclusive experiences and prizes, including a trip to Shelton in concert during his tour.