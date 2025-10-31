Blue Grass Airport avoids major delays as federal shutdown enters day 30 with TSA staffing issues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's Blue Grass Airport has remained largely unaffected 30 days into the federal government shutdown, even as airports nationwide face significant disruptions from understaffed TSA checkpoints and operational challenges.

“We don't really have anything new on our end. Operations have been running smoothly,” said Amy Caudill, the airport’s Marketing and Community Relations Director.

On Friday morning several flights arrived early, including one from Virginia, which had a connection in Detroit. Further, all but one flight had an on-time departure listed.

That flight was the one taking Ali England and her fiancé’ Brian to Ft. Lauderdale for their wedding. It was delayed on Thursday and again on Friday morning.

“We've got the ceremony scheduled for tomorrow, so just hoping to get there with no further delays,” England said while waiting to check baggage at the ticketing desk.

The Fort Lauderdale flight appeared full based on the long line at the baggage check counter. Obeaida Ketket of Lexington was also at the airport Thursday when the flight was initially rescheduled.

“While we were going through TSA, we asked some of the agents how the government shutdown is affecting them and they told us they're not getting paid, but their attitudes are really great,” Ketket said.

Despite the positive experience at Blue Grass Airport, some travelers expressed concerns about flying during the shutdown, when both air traffic control towers and security operations face staffing challenges.

“We were a little scared and skeptical about it, but we've had our cruise booked for a while,” Hailey Blair said of her reluctance to travel, but reason for going ahead with it, despite the obvious pitfalls.

