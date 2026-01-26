Blue Grass Airport commercial flights resume after weather cancellations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Blue Grass Airport is returning to normal operations after all commercial flights were canceled Sunday due to a winter storm.

The commercial runway has reopened, with most flights taking off as scheduled. Only a few delays and cancellations are being reported.

Traveler Hillary Angelo, who arrived for her father's 80th birthday celebration, said her return trip to California was delayed but manageable.

"It was supposed to leave at 2 or 2:30 today, and it was delayed by about an hour," Angelo said. "With it being Monday afternoon, we thought we would just take our chances and not try to reschedule the flight – thinking by Monday afternoon, maybe things would be going."

Airport crews worked around the clock to maintain the runways, but road conditions leading to the airport remained challenging for some travelers. Jacqueline Carter, who was traveling to Monroe, Louisiana, with her pet Shih Tzu named Domino, described the treacherous drive from her hotel.

"I thought, I'm leaving the hotel – we've got two hours, I'll get something to eat, I'll find a Burger King or something. I got on the road and I was just terrified of the ice," Carter said. "The roads are just not good, and then trying to get the 2.7 miles from the hotel to here, it was like… oh boy."

Airport officials are advising travelers to check directly with their airlines for rebooking options and updated flight information. Flight status updates are available at https://fids.bluegrassairport.com/fids/fids.html.