Blue Grass Airport launches new tech to help travelers navigate airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — New technology at Blue Grass Airport is helping visitors of all abilities navigate the airport easier.

Passengers can now download the GoodMaps app to get anywhere in the airport using step-by-step directions. All it takes is the ability to hold a smartphone.

GoodMaps, a Kentucky-based company, says it uses revolutionary indoor navigation technology to guide users with turn-by-turn directions, audio and step-free routing. The free app is available in more than 20 languages and is expanding to airports around the globe.

Kevin Kline is blind and works for GoodMaps. He showed us how the app helps him navigate, making spaces more inclusive for everyone, including those who are visually impaired, deaf or neurodiverse.

"Not everyone always wants to have assistance from another individual. Having the freedom to go anywhere in the space that's mapped out, is a game changer. I'm able to navigate with ease, and it's accessible for as many people as possible," Kline said.

Amy Caudill with Blue Grass Airport echoed that sentiment.

"One thing we hear over and over again is people love the convenience and ease of our airport, and we want to make sure that applies to all of our passengers," she said.

Louisville also offers GoodMaps, and soon CVG Airport will as well.