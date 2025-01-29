Blue Grass Airport reports passenger record in 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a press release, officials with Blue Grass Airport reported that 1,571,805 passengers flew to and/or from Lexington in 2024, marking an overall record and a 16.1% increase from 2023.

According to officials, the 2024 record surpasses the previous passenger record of 1,465,049 reported in 2019.

Officials detailed the record-setting number is partly due to the addition of new flights connecting Lexington to different destination including year-round flights to Denver (United Airlines) and Las Vegas (Allegiant).

In addition, seasonal winter flights were introduced which includes Miami and service to Destin/Ft. Walton Beach with more frequent flights.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone of welcoming a record number of travelers in 2024,” said Eric Frankl, president and CEO of Blue Grass Airport. “This substantial growth of over 16 percent reflects the commitment of our airline partners and the tremendous support of those choosing to fly from our region. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on providing exceptional service and convenient travel options to connect central Kentucky and the world.”

Officials noted that passengers in 2025 will see new flights to destinations. Beginning on April 3, Allegiant will begin to offer non-stop flight to Sarasota, Florida twice-weekly. Further, beginning on May 7, Delta Air Lines will resume daily flights to New York LaGuardia Airport.

Find additional flight information on the Blue Grass Airport website.

