Blue Grass Airport sets new passenger record with over 1.6 million travelers in 2025

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Blue Grass Airport in Lexington reached a milestone in 2025, welcoming just over 1.6 million passengers and setting a new record for the facility.

The achievement marks another year of growth for the airport, which had already broken its previous passenger record in 2024.

"We're excited to announce a new passenger record we set in 2025 of just over 1.6 million passengers," said Lauren Simmerman, community relations manager.

Several factors contributed to the increased traffic, including expanded flight options and additional routes.

"So, we saw new service to Sarasota with Allegiant. We also saw Delta bring back our New York LaGuardia service and then United added a 5th daily Chicago flight, but the main factor is the community. We couldn't do it without the passengers who choose to fly out of LEX," Simmerman said.

The airport was designed to handle the increased passenger volume, and travelers have not experienced significantly longer wait times at TSA checkpoints or gates. However, the surge in passengers has created one challenge: limited long-term parking availability.

"Come this spring we'll have just over 800 new parking spots. We appreciated everyone's patience and we will have that open soon," Simmerman said.

Regular travelers have noticed the airport's efficiency despite the increased traffic. Nate West, who travels monthly between Lexington and Florida for work, praised the streamlined experience.

"I don't think I've waited longer than five minutes," West said of the TSA checkpoint line. "It's great, super fast, simple, I'm in and out with no problems, unlike busier airports where it's long delays."

The growing passenger numbers could attract additional airlines or prompt existing carriers to add new routes. Airport officials say they are prepared for further expansion.

"We're on that trajectory. I think we're ready for additional air service. Should an additional airline show interest, we can accommodate that," Simmerman said.