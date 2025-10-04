Blue Grass Airport to welcome back 63 veterans on Honor Flight — Public invited

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — And they’re off! Sixty-three Vietnam veterans departed from Blue Grass Airport Saturday morning for an Honor Flight to the nation’s capital.

The Honor Flight mission is to fly World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans to Washington, D.C., for a one-day, all-expenses-paid trip to national memorials dedicated to their service.

Across the country, the Honor Flight Network includes 128 active hubs. Since its inception in 2005, the network has flown more than 300,000 veterans to Washington, D.C.

Saturday’s Honor Flight Kentucky is sponsored by Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) — the eighth Honor Flight sponsored by TMMK.

Throughout the day, veterans will visit memorials in the nation’s capital, including the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and the Military Women’s Memorial.

When they return to Blue Grass Airport Saturday evening, they’ll be greeted by family and friends during a “Welcome Home” celebration.

The community is invited to attend. Bring American flags, “Welcome Home” signs, and wear red, white, and blue.

Honor Flight Kentucky is scheduled to land at Blue Grass Airport at 8 p.m. Supporters should arrive early.