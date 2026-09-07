Bluegrass Central Labor Council picnic celebrates workers and the labor movement

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX NEWS) — The Bluegrass Central Labor Council hosted its annual Labor Day picnic at Battle Axes in Lexington, celebrating workers and the labor movement.

Amy Beasley, president of the Bluegrass Central Labor Council, said the event is a tradition rooted in giving members a moment to step away from their daily routines.

"The Labor council does this picnic every year, and it's just giving our members a break from their everyday life," Beasley said.

Beasley said union membership offers workers more than just a paycheck.

"So being a part of a union, it's not just a job, it's a family, it's a protection, it's helping with education, it's making sure that our members are paid well, that they have benefits," Beasley said.

She also spoke to the broader impact of organized labor.

"The unions built the middle class and the middle class is America," Beasley said.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear also attended the picnic to thank workers directly.

"We're behind you. We wanna make sure that you make the type of wages where you can support your family, where you can live in a house where you can leave your kids better off, and we know it's challenging out there, but we are willing to roll up our sleeves to get to work and to make sure that American dream is still alive," Beshear said.

Dustin Reinstedler, president of the Kentucky State AFL-CIO, said Labor Day is also a moment for reflection on what workers have fought for — and what lies ahead.

"It is a good time to reflect and think what people fought for to get us here to be able to celebrate this day, but also what fights we still have in front of us as workers," Reinstedler said.

James Sergeant, an executive board member with CWA Local 3310, said the focus should be on electing candidates who support labor, regardless of party.

"We've got to elect candidates that support labor unions. I don't care if you elect a Democrat or Republican, you need to elect a candidate that supports union members," Sergeant said.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv