Bluegrass-filmed movie premieres Friday at Kentucky Theatre

(LEX 18) — A romantic drama filmed in Central Kentucky is premiering Friday night at the Kentucky Theatre.

"Where the Heart Lands" was filmed in Lexington and Paris. Directed and co-written by Haylie Duff from the hit show "7th Heaven," the movie features plenty of racehorses and Bluegrass scenery, including Keeneland.

Tyler Johnson stars as Nick, a Los Angeles real estate agent whose life is flipped upside down when he inherits a dozen racehorses in Kentucky, leading to love and a different way of life.

"It was an easy role to play in the sense that as Nick was falling in love with Kentucky, so was I," Johnson said.

Kentucky father-son duo Danny and Story Tepper produced the movie. They say the project is a testament to the Commonwealth's growing film industry.

"Atlanta, watch out, LA, watch out. All of these places have the infrastructure, but we have the hunger. We have the people, we have the tax incentive. And I really think Kentucky has a future in film," Story told LEX 18.

Tickets are still available for the show. The red carpet opens at 6 p.m., and the movie starts at 7 p.m.

"Where the Heart Lands" premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, May 30.

