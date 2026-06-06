Bluegrass River Run at Kelley's Landing promotes conservation, active lifestyles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — At Kelley's Landing in Lexington, water enthusiasts got together Saturday morning to take part in the Bluegrass River Run.

The river run was a guided paddle for six miles on the river for those of all ages.

Organizer and founder of Explore Kentucky, Jerry James, told LEX News that the particular part of the river they explored Saturday is part of the Kentucky Palisades, which has a unique landscape.

James said he started the annual river run as a way to get people outside and moving.

"The Commonwealth has so many amazing trails, waterways, and green spaces so for our mental and public health. We need to get outside, and we need to inspire the next generation of conservationists and stewards," he said.

Part of proceeds from the ninth Bluegrass River Run will go towards a public-private partnership to build a park at Kelley's Landing.