Board names interim commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Education

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) has named Robin Fields Kinney as interim state commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE).

Kinney currently serves as an associate commissioner who oversees the Office of Finance and Operations for the Kentucky Department of Education.

"The board is confident in Robin's dedication to public education and her experience in KDE," said KBE Chair Sharon Porter Robinson. "She will serve our state well during her tenure as interim commissioner. We appreciate her willingness to take on this important role, and we look forward to her leadership as we continue our mission to provide the best education for Kentucky's students."

Kinney first joined KDE from 2003 to 2008, and then rejoined in 2015. She previously served as interim commissioner for a short period in December of 2019 following the departure of former Commissioner Wayne Lewis. She received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Kentucky (UK) and a juris doctorate from UK's College of Law. She is a licensed attorney in Kentucky and Florida.

Kinney will assume her new role September 30, one day after current Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass departs the agency. Glass announced he would be stepping down as commissioner back in July.

Kinney's annual salary was set at the equivalent of $260,000. According to the department, she will not be eligible for the position of permanent commissioner of education.